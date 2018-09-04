Claims Yellowknife lost $2M due to room shortage untrue, say local hotel operators

Representatives of the Yellowknife Airport say the city missed out on an estimated $2 million because of a hotel shortage, but some hotels in the city are saying there wasn't one.

During a presentation to city council last week, airport manager Lee Stroman said Mitsubishi and Embraer — an aerospace company based in Brazil — cancelled plans to do cold-weather testing at the airport last winter.

"In the final hours before they arrived, they discovered that they didn't have and couldn't get enough hotel rooms for their crews," Stroman told CBC News.

Mitsubishi had been looking for 54 rooms for 30 days, according to Stroman, and Embraer was looking for about the same.

Three of the city's largest hotels — Chateau Nova, the Explorer Hotel, and the Days Inn — told CBC News they were never contacted by either company about finding rooms last winter.

"We probably would have come close to hosting the entire group," said Michael Sieger, vice-president of Nova Hotels.

"So when you think about the entire neighbourhood ... there probably would have been more than enough inventory in the marketplace to be able to host this group."

Motives questioned

CBC News reached out to both Mitsubishi and Embraer about why they cancelled their trips. Neither company returned phone calls.

Ed Romanowski, president and chief commercial operator of the company that owns the Explorer Hotel, questions the motives behind telling Yellowknife city council there was a hotel shortage. (Submitted by Ed Romanowski)

Ed Romanowski is president and chief operating officer of Nunastar Properties — the company which owns the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife.

He believes the airport and Department of Infrastructure have ulterior motives in putting this story out.

"It seemed to be created to help justify another … agenda that the airport has," he said. "And that is to promote the development of a hotel right at the airport."

Currently the Department of Infrastructure is looking to commission a study looking at the need and feasibility of developing a hotel "near the airport," according to a request for proposals document.

As of Aug. 31, the contract had not yet been awarded.

The study is part of the airport's 20-year plan. If a hotel were to be built there, its owners would become tenants of the Yellowknife Airport.

Explorer Hotel and Chateau Nova expanding

Stroman said this would equate to added revenue for the airport, but that's not his focus.

"It would be irresponsible to leave [the question] out of a 20-year planning study," said Stroman.

"What is more important to the airport than the ability to receive more travellers and more guests?"

Stroman said the study will be done by a third party that doesn't have "a vested interest" in its outcome.

"If in fact there's no need for a new hotel, that's as important of an answer as an answer that would say, 'Yes, you should build a hotel.'"

Between ongoing expansions at the Explorer Hotel and Chateau Nova, close to 150 additional hotel rooms are expected to open in the city by this January, according to NWT Tourism.