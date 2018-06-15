Whitehorse airport evacuated after report of suspicious package
RCMP say they were called to investigate the package that turned out to be 'innocuous'
The Whitehorse airport was briefly evacuated early Friday afternoon, after police received a report of a suspicious package.
Yukon RCMP said they got the call just after 1 p.m.
"The package had been scanned in the lower portion of the airport, and then called to our attention," said Insp. Keith MacKinnon.
"So our immediate process is a lock down and evacuation — and then we bring in our people to ensure safety."
A few dozen people waited outside in the airport parking lot for about 45 minutes, while police were inside. MacKinnon said a bomb disposal team was on site as well.
MacKinnon said the package turned out to be "innocuous," and people were soon allowed back inside.
MacKinnon said airport staff handled everything appropriately.
"It was just one of those cases, as is frequently the case — you want to be sure. And they did a great job in basically identifying something that was worth further inspection," he said.
with files from Jane Sponagle
