Whitehorse musician Fiona Azizaj picks 5 songs that keep her balanced

This story is a part of a web series called Music that Matters with CBC Yukon's Airplay host Dave White. Dave sits down with Yukoners to talk about five pieces of music that inspire them.

If you're a big music fan, it turns out it can be difficult to choose your five favourite songs when you're put on the spot.

Whitehorse musician Fiona Azizaj decided to let these interesting times we're in dictate her choices.

"For the most part, I've been listening to songs that have kept me balanced and, for lack of a better word, sane throughout this pandemic we're all experiencing," she said.

"Songs that really speak to me and songs that also inspire me because they're all artists that I really love, and have really influenced the way I play music as well."

Azizaj's first choice is We Appreciate Power by Grimes.

"Grimes is fascinated by technology and simulation and what the future holds for us all. It's kind of dark."

"My second pick is Me and Your Mama by Childish Gambino," Azizaj said.

"This song is quite unique and almost dreamy in a way."

Azizaj's next choice was Car Radio by Twenty One Pilots.

"This song is about not having a car radio and being stuck with your own thoughts and how it can turn to darkness very quickly, but how peace and love will always trump that fear and hatred that we experience."

Azizaj's next pick was Full Circle by Half Moon Run.

"This song, the lyrics are really powerful. [It's a] bit of a darker song, I guess. It speaks to the problems people can have with drug use and how that comes full circle," she said.

Azizaj's final pick comes from an American duo named Odesza.

"This song called Across The Room has a feature with Leon Bridges, one of my favourite soul singers right now ... it's just very calming to listen to."