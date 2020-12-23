The naughty and nice list of Christmas music from Whitehorse musician Patrick Hamilton

Music That Matters is a regular web series where Dave White, the host of Airplay on CBC Yukon, sits down with a Yukoner and talks about five songs that inspire them.

Whitehorse musician Patrick Hamilton has listened to a lot of music over the years, from many styles and eras, but Christmas music has never really been his thing.

"I was never a fan of Christmas music," Hamilton said.

That is, until more recently when his partner told him how much Christmas music really exists.

"In an effort to enjoy Christmas together, I've really been on a hunt to find Christmas music that I enjoy," Hamilton said.

When you do that, you also find a lot of music you don't like, so CBC's Airplay asked Hamilton for his five favourites, and five that just don't have it.

Consider this a musical list of the nice and the naughty.

NAUGHTY #5 — WHERE IS THE CHRIST IN CHRISTMAS — SLIM WHITMAN

"This song is particularly disappointing to me, because Slim Whitman, I think, is one of the greatest underrated country and western artists of all time. And this record is produced by Pete Drake, one of the most important fixtures around Nashville as a session mission," Hamilton said.

"He steps into the producer's chair to produce one of my least favourite Christmas songs ever."

NICE #5 — WHAT WILL SANTA CLAUS SAY (WHEN HE FINDS EVERYBODY SWINGING) — LOUIS PRIMA

"Louis Prima, of course, is an American classic," said Hamilton.

"And this song is so iconic in some of its vocal delivery that it was used on the 2018 Kid Cudi and Kanye West album. They sampled a Christmas song for a totally non-Christmas song, but parts of it are so powerful."

NAUGHTY #4 — DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS — BAND AID

Hamilton admitted this may get filed under the category of "hot take," but he said as time has passed it has become clear the good intentions of the project miss their mark.

"It's just become so painfully obvious that this a bunch of rich people burdening us with philanthropy to just sell this record. This is for themselves. This does not benefit the people of Ethiopia as much as it benefited the people of Band Aid."

NICE #4 — CHRISTMAS IN HARLEM — KANYE WEST

"This song is completely genius and it fits in to the modern era really well, it's a modern Christmas sentiment," said Hamilton. "It's really good, a classic Kanye production applied to a Christmas song."

NAUGHTY #3 — LITTLE DRUMMER BOY — JUSTIN BIEBER w/ BUSTA RHYMES

"The thing I'm really disappointed about with this song is Busta Rhymes, because Busta is one of the best to ever do it," said Hamilton.

"His tenure as a hip hop MC goes way back, he's such a monster musician and here he is, appearing alongside Justin Bieber to do Little Drummer Boy."

NICE #3 — WHITE CHRISTMAS — THE DRIFTERS

"White Christmas is, of course, the iconic Irving Berlin song that people have said sort of changed America," said Hamilton.

"And this version by the iconic doo wop group The Drifters features so many genius vocal arrangements that spruce up this song and keep it fresh, I think it's just a class act."

NAUGHTY #2 — PUPPY FOR HANUKKAH — DAVEED DIGGS

"This, oh my God, there's so much going here … it's so hollow as a song," said Hamilton, who after making this point, Hamilton, needed to take a walk to clear his head.

NICE #2 — HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS — JUDY GARLAND

"Another World War 2 era Christmas song," said Hamilton. ""This was originally penned by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane for MGM and was rejected, more or less. It had to be rewritten and changed because it was too depressing," Hamilton said. He added Judy Garland refused to sing it because it was "too depressing."

"Judy is one of the greatest movie stars ever, she sings this song so brilliantly," Hamilton said.

"This is another class act, another true Christmas song."

NAUGHTY #1 — RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER — DMX

"Like everything, when things get worse and worse, they often get better and better," said Hamilton. "As the worst Christmas song I've selected, it's also kind of incredible and I have enjoyed it at times."

NICE #1 — CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME) — DARLENE LOVE

"This is the Phil Spector classic sound, and it's classic for a reason, featuring one of the greatest vocalists of the mid-century era, Darlene Love," said Hamilton.

"You forget about this song every year, and then when you hear it, it is the most satisfying Christmas song."