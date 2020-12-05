A pandemic playlist to lift your spirits

This story is part of a web series called Music that Matters with CBC Yukon's Airplay host Dave White. Dave sits down with Yukoners to talk about five pieces of music that inspire them.

Meghann Willard has been listening to this series for a while now, and is constantly composing her own list of five songs that matter to her.

"It's so fun to hear how people think about music and how it influences them and how it helps them get through the day," she said. "Especially since the pandemic, I think we're spending a lot of time in our own minds and collections of music."

Willard's first choice took her back to her decision to move to Yukon, a decision that forced her to leave her record collection behind. That collection included Nighthawks At The Diner by Tom Waits, with the track Emotional Weather Report.

"Everyone's feeling a lot of feelings right now," she said. "This song really encapsulates to me that mental health connection with the weather, and that connection with where you're living."

For her second choice, Willard selected Alone Again Or by the group Love.

"This is an introvert's anthem," she said. "The saddest song you can imagine about being alone, but with the happiest, most beautiful orchestral arrangements."

Before Willard moved to Yukon, she said she was obsessed with a book by the author Andrew Boyd called Daily Afflictions, so obsessed she bought copies for her friends. When she heard the song Great Whatever by Yukon artist Natalie Edelson, she was convinced it was inspired by the same book, which Edelson confirmed when they met.

"It's just that sort of way of looking at life where we're all just trying to do our best and get through and we're all just part of this great whatever."

"I couldn't pick five songs that I love, particularly at this moment, without picking something from Nick Cave," said Willard.

"Through the pandemic he's doing this weekly newsletter called The Red Hand Files where he answers questions from his fans. Honestly, it's the most thoughtful meditations on grief and loss and joy and pain and balance. And he's so funny and dark. He's basically Australia's Leonard Cohen, but edgier."

Finally, everyone loves a good time, and for that Willard suggested Nowhere With You by Joel Plaskett, a song she said gets played in her home whenever she and her family need a break and a lift.

"At this point in the pandemic we're supposed to be staying home and keeping our circles super tight ... we're all staying home, supporting each other and trying to help each other get through this ridiculousness and embrace the suckiness of the pandemic."