From Chopin to Cohen, Yukon musician Fred Ooson shares his favourite tunes

This story is a part of a web series called Music that Matters with CBC Yukon's Airplay host Dave White. Dave sits down with Yukoners to talk about five pieces of music that inspire them.

Fred Ooson has been a big part of the Dawson City music scene for quite a while.

He's worked as a musician, he's hosted a number of open mic nights, and been a part of the Dawson City Music Festival and other major events.

Essentially, if there's music happening in Dawson, chances are Ooson is involved.

So it was an easy decision to add him to the Music That Matters lineup, and Ooson responded with some surprising choices — starting with Chopin's Nocturne Op. 9, No. 2.

"This is one of my favourite pieces of music and what I like about it is it's just so delicately beautiful," Ooson said.

"He was a bit of a mystic, he had a synesthesia thing going on — he could see the shapes and colours and taste of the music when he was composing. I also understand he wrote this series of nocturnes as an exercise for his students, which is a bit of a dick move because they're devilishly complicated."

Ooson's next choice comes from Nina Simone, who is turning out to be the most cited artist in this column. Ooson chose the classic track, I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free.

"Talk about inspiring, this is another beautiful song," he said.

"She is the most epic singer you've ever heard. The control, the pathos in her voice, it's almost intolerable, the rawness. I barely have the words."

Ooson says he also loves Leonard Cohen, "more than anything."

"So I had to include one of those ... I just love his way with words, it's delightful he can say so much with just a few simple, well-chosen and well-placed words. It's one of the best things about him."

Ooson could have picked any number of Cohen songs, but he selected The Gypsy's Wife.

Ooson's fourth choice is the wonderfully-named Now Please Don't You Cry, Beautiful Edith by saxophonist Roland Kirk.

"It's a work of lyrical beauty that's absolutely unsurpassed," Ooson said.

"He had this thing where he could play several instruments at the same time ... it's not kitschy, it's not a gimmick, he's just extremely skilled."

Ooson's final choice is James Brown's Cold Sweat, Part 2.

"This one has a great sax solo by Maceo [Parker] in there, and it's a pretty choice tune. And that's near and dear to my heart, all of this funky music."