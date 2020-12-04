Putting a Yukon spin on a holiday classic

When Diyet van Lieshout was first asked if she wanted to be part of a reimagining of Handel's Messiah, she wasn't sure she wanted to do it.

"For me, it doesn't get more colonial than Handel," said the classically-trained Indigenous artist from Burwash Landing, Yukon. "You know, baroque music and the Messiah. I wasn't sure I was really feeling that as a singer ... I said the only way I can feel comfortable is if I turn it on its head."

She did that by changing the story and singing it in her own language, Southern Tutchone.

"That took a lot of guts and risk on her part," said Joel Ivany, the artistic director of Against The Grain Theatre, the group behind the project.

"I was so thankful and proud that she was willing to risk this in terms of bringing her language to this project, which she describes brilliantly as two opposing forces, this language and this music coming together and creating something new that didn't exist before. That's art, that's beauty, and that's what's brilliant about her participation in this project."

'Look at it from your own spiritual and traditional values'

"One of the ways I think that you can decolonize yourself as a musician is to take things and spin it a bit," said van Lieshout. "Put it on its head, look at it from another angle, look at if from your own spiritual and traditional values."

The final project is a 70-minute film, shot across Canada and featuring soloists from all over the country, representing different communities. They're performing different parts of the Messiah in Inuktitut, Dene, French, Arabic and, of course, Southern Tutchone, all backed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is also part of the effort.

"The original piece that I'm singing is sort of heralding the birth of Christ," said van Lieshout. "It's probably one of the most joyful pieces in the whole Messiah."

Family help

For help, van Lieshout turned to one of the few remaining fluent speakers of the Southern Tutchone language: her 91-year-old grandmother.

"She thought this was really cool, she said let's do it," she said. "The story that Grandma and I came up with is really about finding that universal spirit, that creator and the spirit in all things, living and not living, the land and the people.

"Just sort of acknowledging your place in the world, that you're put here for a reason and we have a responsibility to share the news about this incredible land that we live in, and I'm specifically thinking about where I'm from, this beautiful Yukon that we share is here for us, but we need to honour and take care of it."

Messiah/Complex will premiere on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., Yukon time. You can register for the live stream at againstthegraintheatre.ticketleap.com/messiahcomplex/