Chief of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation shares some of her favourite music

Music has always been a big part of Doris Bill's life, in good times and in bad.

The chief of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation says she has always turned to music in tough times, and when things are going well there's nothing better than belting out a favourite tune.

Her first choice for Music That Matters was the classic track Downtown by Petula Clark.

"That song has very special meaning for me because it's where I developed my love for music," she said.

"I was in Inuvik, in those days I was a foster child living in a receiving home. There wasn't a lot for us to do and I would sit on the steps and listen to the radio ... I always think of that time, sitting on those steps, listening to the radio and singing my heart out."

Chief Bill's second pick was Rod Stewart's classic track Maggie May, and again, for a very special reason.

"My mother's name is Maggie. When I was young I didn't know my mother, I grew up in foster homes, and at some point somebody told me my mother's name was Maggie, so that song became very special to me.

"I have one image in my mind of my mother when I was young and that's it. And every time that song played I thought of that image, and I thought of her, and that's why song is very, very special to me."

Chief Bill went for more classic rock for her third pick, The Rolling Stones' Beast of Burden.

"Who doesn't like The Rolling Stones?" she said. "It just reminds me of my Inuvik days ... it just reminds me of being with my friends and hanging around."

Chief Bill's third pick has been getting a lot of attention lately. It's the civil rights anthem A Change Is Gonna Come by the incomparable Sam Cooke.

"I have a really tough job," she said. "I've always had jobs that were challenging in some sense. When times get really difficult for me, I pray and I listen to music, and this is one of the songs I listen to and it carries me through, it gives me strength and it lifts me up."

Now, everyone has to let their hair down from time to time, even the Chief of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, which explains Chief Bill's final choice; Dance Monkey by Tones and I.

"This song I chose just because it's fun. Sometimes you just need something to lift you up and this song does."