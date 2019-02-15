Skip to Main Content
Air Tindi hosting celebration of life for pilots killed in crash
Air Tindi is hosting a celebration of life for Will Hayworth and Zach McKillop, the two pilots who died in a crash near Whati, N.W.T., in January.

The celebration is at 125 Bristol Ave. in Yellowknife at 1:30 p.m.

From left, pilots Will Hayworth and Zach McKillop. Air Tindi is hosting a celebration of life for the pilots on Friday. (Will Hayworth/Facebook and Zach McKillop/Facebook)

The celebration is being held at 125 Bristol Ave. in Yellowknife Friday at 1:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Air Tindi will also be live streaming the celebration via its Facebook page.

Instead of flowers, Air Tindi says people can donate to GoFundMe pages set up for McKillop and Hayworth.

Hayworth, 36, and McKillop, 28, were flying a King Air 200 aircraft that was bound for Whati from Yellowknife on Jan. 30. The pilots were the only people on board.

The aircraft went missing, and search efforts were hampered by weather. The crashed plane was later spotted, and Canadian Rangers were sent to the scene. The next day RCMP announced that there were no survivors in the crash. 

Investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of the plane crash earlier this week. The recorder will be sent to Ottawa for analysis.

