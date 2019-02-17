Tlicho chief pens open letter after Air Tindi pilots' deaths

Two pilots with Air Tindi died in late January after a plane crashed near Behchoko, N.W.T.

Tlicho Grand Chief George Mackenzie read this open letter at the celebration of life service for Zach McKillop and Will Hayworth on Friday, Feb. 15. It has been edited according to CBC style guidelines.

It was with great sadness that we learned of the recent passing of two of your pilots, Will Hayworth and Zach McKillop. Our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues from the Tlicho Nation.

May they both rest in peace.

The pilots that fly into our communities every day to connect us with the rest of the world should never be underestimated.

"We regularly pray for the safety of all those who have to travel our difficult environments," says Mackenzie. (George Mackenzie/Facebook)

We see young pilots in our communities on a daily basis and unfortunately do not take the opportunity often enough to thank them for the work they do and the great difference they make in all our lives.

We do appreciate their work; taking our hunters and trappers out on the land, bringing in supplies to the communities, and most critically helping to keep people well, by taking people out for needed medical care often in the worst of weather conditions.

Prayer is very important to Tlicho People, and we regularly pray for the safety of all those who have to travel our difficult environments.

Those prayers continue for the lost pilots, their families, colleagues and friends. We continue to pray for all of your staff and the pilots who work hard and under challenging conditions.

Again, our deepest condolences,

Grand Chief George Mackenzie

Tlicho government