No serious injuries as Air Tindi plane makes emergency landing near Fort Providence

An Air Tindi flight from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson, N.W.T., made an emergency landing off runway, but no injuries are being reported, says the airline's president.

Chris Reynolds said Monday evening that three passengers and two pilots were on board a Twin Otter that went down about 10 kilometres outside of Fort Providence, N.W.T., at around 6:30 p.m.

Reynolds said there was "a mechanical issue with an engine failure."

"We don't know why yet, we just had a call from the flight crew about the issue and we activated our emergency response," he said.

The flight was diverted to Fort Providence, but didn't make it all the way there.

Reynolds said everyone on board is OK and RCMP are at the scene.