Search for missing N.W.T. charter plane continues overnight, TSB investigating

The Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team of investigators to the believed site of a missing charter flight in the Northwest Territories, but the fate of the plane — and its pilots — has still not been confirmed.

The TSB said in a statement Thursday that it is deploying a team of investigators to the accident site to "gather information and assess the occurrence."

Capt. David Lavallee with the Royal Canadian Air Force — who led search efforts on Wednesday — was unable to provide a statement on the search Thursday morning, saying an update would be provided by RCMP.

An RCMP spokesperson said that they would provide an update after 9:00 a.m. MT.

The plane, an Air Tindi King Air 200, was bound for Whati, about 75 kilometres northwest of Behchoko and 140 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, when it went missing Wednesday morning. Two pilots were onboard.

Air Tindi president Al Martin said Thursday morning that the air force's search and rescue team continued efforts to reach the plane overnight, including dropping search and rescue technicians by parachute near a site believed to be the plane's location.

"We're basically reconvening this morning with our emergency response team," said Martin, who had two Air Tindi Twin Otters helping in the search during the day Wednesday, flying grid patterns over the area.

"There wasn't much we could do tonight," he said.

On Wednesday evening, Sgt. Alfred Beaverho, head of the Canadian Rangers in Whati, told CBC News that the plane had been spotted by an air force Hercules aircraft near Marian Lake and James Lake, by the community of Behchoko, N.W.T.

Day-long search hampered by bad weather

On Wednesday morning, Martin said contact with the flight was lost when the aircraft was approximately 24 to 32 kilometres outside Whati, sometime between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

Lavallee said the RCMP contacted the air force midday Wednesday to inform them of the missing plane. A C-130 Hercules aircraft was sent from Winnipeg to help with the search, and Canadian Rangers were deployed by snowmobile.

After looking through the morning and early afternoon, Beaverho said the Rangers returned to Whati to warm up and get more gas to head back out and continue the search.

However, while they were planning their afternoon search, they received word that the plane had been spotted. Beaverho said Wednesday evening that Canadian Rangers from Behchoko were en route to the plane's location.

According to Environment Canada, it was -23 C with blowing snow in the area Wednesday.

RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that "inclement weather is currently playing a factor in the search efforts."

It is not yet known what caused the plane to fail to reach its intended destination. Air Tindi flights were suspended Wednesday as a result of the incident.