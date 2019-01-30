Air Tindi Ltd. has lost contact with a charter flight en route from Yellowknife to Whati, N.W.T.

There were two pilots on board and no passengers.

Air Tindi president Al Martin said contact with the King Air 200 was lost when the aircraft was approximately 24 to 32 kilometres outside Whati Wednesday morning sometime between 9 and 9:30.

Martin said two Air Tindi planes are in the air looking for the aircraft. One of the search planes has medics on board.

The community government in Whati has been notified in case the community needs to provide service in any capacity. The pilots' next of kin have been notified that they are unaccounted for.

Martin said the Transportation Safety Board and search and rescue have also been notified.

It is –23 C with blowing snow in the area according to Environment Canada.