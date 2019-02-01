Pilots in fatal N.W.T. plane crash died on impact, says investigator

An official with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says a fatal plane crash in the Northwest Territories was "not survivable" and that both pilots died on impact, according to an initial assessment of the crash site.

Jon Lee, manager of the TSB's regional operations for Western Canada, made the comments Thursday morning on CBC's The Trailbreaker, after two inspectors travelled to the site by helicopter on Wednesday.

"Given the type of accident that we're dealing with, the accident was not survivable," said Lee. "So, unfortunately, the flight crew were deceased on impact."

When asked for details of the crash including velocity, Lee only said that it was "high," but that his team couldn't make any determinations at this early stage of their investigation.

"It's only one piece of the puzzle," he said. "We have to, of course, correlate that and combine it with other pieces of supporting information to start to develop the picture of what went on."

The crash occurred Wednesday near the community of Behchoko, N.W.T. A King Air 200 aircraft operated by Air Tindi was bound for the community of Whati from Yellowknife when it went missing. It was later located by a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules as part of the search effort.

The plane was bound for the community of Whati, about 140 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. It crashed near Marian Lake and James lake, near the community of Behchoko. (CBC)

The pilots were the only people on board, and on Thursday afternoon, they were confirmed dead by RCMP.

Lee said his team made it to the crash site on Thursday just before noon and began an initial walk through, but was hampered by difficult conditions. About four centimetres of snow had fallen since the accident, making identifying parts of the plane difficult.

Locating voice recorder is 'key task'

"It's pretty early stages in the investigation," said Lee. "At this time, we're focusing on collecting perishable information as best we can, and arranging for the disposition of the wreckage."

Lee said that his investigators would head back to the site Friday to continue to collect information, including a cockpit voice recorder on the aircraft.

Locating the recorder is a "key task" for investigators, said Lee, as it may give some insight into what caused the plane to go down.

The TSB is also expecting to receive a radar file from Nav Canada Friday, which will give information on the plane's flight path. Lee said his team is also sharing information with the families of the pilots.

The investigation will also look at the response to the crash, including how the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was notified and the steps taken to locate the plane.

Lee said it's too early to determine how long the investigation into the crash might take, and that winter conditions could mean his team has to return to the site in the spring months to continue to recover parts and information.

"It's too early to say how long things are going to take to start to fully understand what happened, and more importantly why it happened," he said.