Yellowknife International Airshow cancelled for 2018

The Yellowknife International Airshow has been cancelled for this summer due to a scheduling conflict.

Gordon Van Tighem, chair of the Yellowknife International Airshow Society, said the Canadian Forces Snowbirds didn't fit Yellowknife in its schedule for the biannual event. And the CF-188 Hornet​ aircraft is tasked to do shows in Europe.

"With the absence of the two main acts, it was thought best to defer to another year," Van Tighem said.

He said he's not sure how the scheduling conflict happened, but now they're looking to 2019.

Van Tighem said it's disappointing that they've had to cancel the airshow this year. The airshow society is in discussions with the Midnight Sun Fly In group — that hosts a float plane show every second year — which is also slated to take place in 2019.

"If that works out then we would be working toward having the airshow next year, independent of, but partnered with the float plane fly in group. If not, we'll go back to our regular year which would be the year after that [2020]."

The Yellowknife International Airshow on July 9, 2016. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Van Tighem said the cancellation is a disappointment because the international airshow is a popular event.

"It's a big event. It attracts lots of people. Lots of people anticipate it, but hopefully this will just increase the anticipation for the next one," he said.

"We'll take the year off and then make it bigger and better the next time."

Last year the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour was grounded after it didn't get funding from the federal government's Canada 150 fund.

With files from Kaila Jefferd-Moore