Safety investigation underway at 2 high school portables in Whitehorse

The Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board is investigating two portable classrooms at Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse, which were supposed to house programs from the Wood Street Centre this school year.



Air quality testing began on Thursday following safety concerns, said Wood Street Centre principal Darren Hays in an online update for parents. The Yukon Department of Education says the centre's programs, known as CHAOS (Community, Heritage, Adventure, Outdoors and Skills) and FACES (French Achievement Challenge Environment Stewardship) are now temporarily housed in other areas of the school.

"I can assure parents we are prioritizing this investigation," said Andrew Robulack, spokesperson with the Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board.



Robulack said he is unsure when the investigation will be finished.

Principal Hays told parents in the online update that results were expected early this week.

In his update, Hays said the Wood Street Centre's health and safety committee had concerns about the portables, which were investigated last Wednesday afternoon. The school is waiting for the results of visual inspections and air quality testing to determine next steps.

Hays told CBC News he was not authorized to do an interview.

Robulack said the workers' safety board is working on the safety investigation with the Yukon Department of Education and the Department of Highways and Public Works.

Wood Street Centre programs were relocated to other schools this year as part of Yukon's school reopening plan, spawning opposition from several parents and students.