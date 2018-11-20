Air North slashes direct flights to Yellowknife, Ottawa

It's official — Air North is scaling back its direct service between Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Ottawa. The scheduled service will now only be offered in the summer.

Earlier this month the Yukon airline said that it was looking at cutting back on the service, but that no decision had been made. On Monday, the company confirmed that the service would cease after January and resume for the summer.

"Rising costs, most notably fuel, have caused us to re-evaluate the viability of our Ottawa service during periods of low demand," Air North president Joe Sparling said in a statement.

The Ottawa service, introduced four years ago, will continue as scheduled in January, but after that the company will "reduce our capacity during periods when our loads are likely to be very poor," said Sparling.

Summer flights on the Whitehorse-Yellowknife-Ottawa route will then begin on June 15, 2019, and continue until Sept. 1.

Air passes already purchased for the route will be automatically extended until September, and customers who haven't used any segments of their air pass can call for a refund.