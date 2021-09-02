Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air North flight to Whitehorse

Anybody who was on an Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Sunday afternoon is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Passengers on an Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse last Sunday afternoon are asked to self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Yukon health officials have issued a potential COVID-19 exposure notice for an Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse last Sunday.

Anybody who was on Air North flight 4N554, which left Vancouver at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and arrived in Whitehorse at 3:59 p.m., is asked to monitor for symptoms.

Those passengers should continue to self-monitor until Sept. 12, according to a news release on Thursday. If they experience symptoms, they're advised to isolate at home and arrange for testing by calling 867-393-3083 or going online.

As of Thursday afternoon, Yukon has 23 active cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, territorial health officials declared an outbreak at a Whitehorse long term care home after a staff member and a resident both tested positive.

