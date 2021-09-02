COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air North flight to Whitehorse
Passengers on Air North flight that left Vancouver at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday asked to watch for symptoms
Yukon health officials have issued a potential COVID-19 exposure notice for an Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse last Sunday.
Anybody who was on Air North flight 4N554, which left Vancouver at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and arrived in Whitehorse at 3:59 p.m., is asked to monitor for symptoms.
Those passengers should continue to self-monitor until Sept. 12, according to a news release on Thursday. If they experience symptoms, they're advised to isolate at home and arrange for testing by calling 867-393-3083 or going online.
As of Thursday afternoon, Yukon has 23 active cases of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, territorial health officials declared an outbreak at a Whitehorse long term care home after a staff member and a resident both tested positive.
