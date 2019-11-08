Air North introducing direct flights between Yellowknife and Vancouver in January
Yellowknife will be getting another direct flight to Vancouver.
Air North will start running the new flights starting in mid-January, according to Air North spokesperson Ben Ryan. Air Canada also offers direct flights between the Northwest Territories capital and Vancouver.
The flight will be offered twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.
Ryan said the airline is hoping to capitalize on aurora tourists and Yellowknifers wanting a weekend escape to Vancouver.
He said the flights will also make it easier for people from Yellowknife to get to Whitehorse, as there will be a short, one hour turn around between the flights in Vancouver.
With files from Marilyn Robak
