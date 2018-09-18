New
Training for disaster: Canadian military practises air crash response in Yellowknife
The Canadian Armed Forces was in Yellowknife on Tuesday to practise how it would respond in the event of a major air disaster in Canada.
Air disaster exercise part of Operation Nanook, held annually in the North
What would happen if there was a major air disaster in Canada? That's what the Canadian Armed Forces was figuring out on Tuesday in Yellowknife.
Members of the military were flown to town for a major air disaster exercise as part of Operation Nanook, held annually in the North.
Search and rescue technicians as well as representatives from the Canadian Coast Guard and other federal and territorial agencies took part, practising how to respond if an airliner with 190 passengers were to crash.
Here's what they got up to.
With files from Alex Brockman