Training for disaster: Canadian military practises air crash response in Yellowknife
New

The Canadian Armed Forces was in Yellowknife on Tuesday to practise how it would respond in the event of a major air disaster in Canada.

Air disaster exercise part of Operation Nanook, held annually in the North

CBC News ·
A Canadian Armed Forces search and rescue technician listens as people acting as passengers of a crashed airliner explain their injuries. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

What would happen if there was a major air disaster in Canada? That's what the Canadian Armed Forces was figuring out on Tuesday in Yellowknife.

Members of the military were flown to town for a major air disaster exercise as part of Operation Nanook, held annually in the North.

Search and rescue technicians as well as representatives from the Canadian Coast Guard and other federal and territorial agencies took part, practising how to respond if an airliner with 190 passengers were to crash.

Here's what they got up to.

Search and rescue crews unload a Cormorant helicopter carrying stretchers as they evacuate "victims" in the mock scenario. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
A Canadian Armed Forces member unloads a stretcher from the helicopter. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
Search and rescue technicians built a portable emergency response site to care for victims in the training exercise. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
A search and rescue technician unpacks his kit after parachuting into the exercise site. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
A member of the armed forces practises treating a victim for minor injuries, like a broken arm. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
People playing crash victims in the military exercise wait for treatment. (Alex Brockman/CBC)
People are treated for injuries inside one of the medical tents set up as part of the training exercise. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

With files from Alex Brockman

