Air Creebec cancels route linking Timmins, Rouyn-Noranda, Montreal

Air Creebec has confirmed that its flights between Timmins, Ont., and Montreal via Rouyn-Noranda will be suspended as of May 24.

The service has been offered since July 2018, but was struggling to catch on.

We could not go on anymore - Matthew Happyjack, president Air Creebec

"We thought we would have 20 or 25 passengers per flight," said Matthew Happyjack, president of Air Creebec.

Matthew Happyjack, president of Air Creebec, says he is dissapointed the service didn't catch on. (Bonterra Resources Inc)

"Our numbers show 10 to 15 passengers [per flight]. With those numbers, we are not profitable enough to continue."

Happyjack says it's unfortunate that the experiment did not work.

"I don't have an exact reason why and I don't have any feedback from customers," said Happyjack.

"But we saw our numbers — by day, by trip, by week or by month — and they show that we could not go on anymore."

Last March, the airline made the decision to cut the weekend flights on the same route in an effort to shore up the service.

Efforts not enough

At the time, Lyne Comtois, executive coordinator with Air Creebec, said the company was doing everything possible to make the weekday service between Timmins and Montreal, via Rouyn-Noranda viable.

"We do not want to abandon this route [Monday to Friday]," she said in an interview with Radio Canada back in March.

"We are discussing with our partners, the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the City of Rouyn-Noranda."

The president of the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce, Jean-Claude Loranger, said he is disappointed those efforts didn't work.

"For sure it's a disappointment, because now Air Canada is the only airline. It's a monopoly that is not serving the community well," said Loranger, adding the business community is expecting Air Canada fares to go up.

He also says that business people in Rouyn-Noranda could have made an extra effort to use the Air Creebec services and support a regional carrier.



