Air Canada to resume passenger flights to Yellowknife next week

It's been months since Air Canada has offered passenger service for Yellowknife, but at the end of the month, that's set to change.

The airline says Yellowknife flights will resume on June 30 with three weekly express flights to Calgary, according to an email from an Air Canada spokesperson.

The Q400 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation LP, will fly from the Northwest Territories capital on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The spokesperson also said the airline will monitor the demand for all routes and adjust its schedule to and from Yellowknife based on demand, including to and from other destinations.

Earlier this year, the airline announced it was cutting flights to Yellowknife due to "stifled demand from ongoing travel restrictions and blanket quarantine rules" stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspended passenger flights had been in effect since Jan. 23.