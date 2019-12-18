Air Canada suspends flights between Yellowknife and Calgary, Vancouver

Air Canada will soon suspend flights between Yellowknife and Calgary, and Yellowknife and Vancouver as part of major cuts to service in response to the novel coronavirus.

The Calgary-Yellowknife route will be suspended from March 23 to April 30, and the Vancouver-Yellowknife route will be put on hold between April 1 and April 30.

Flights between Yellowknife and Edmonton do not appear to be affected.

The Calgary and Vancouver routes are among 42 domestic routes the airline plans to suspend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Canada has slashed its domestic network from 62 airports to 40 for the month of April. It could cut more airports if passenger demand drops further, or upon direction from the federal government.

Still, the airline says it intends to keep serving all provinces and territories.

We are working around the clock to deal with the impact for our customers. - Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada president

"Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities," said Calin Rovinescu, president and chief executive of Air Canada, in a statement on the airline's website.

"At the same time, we are exploring with the government of Canada possibilities to maintain essential operations," Rovinescu said.

"We are working around the clock to deal with the impact for our customers and our business of the various travel restrictions that are being made by governments at unprecedented speed without advance warning."

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories.

WestJet to cut domestic service by about 50 per cent

WestJet has not posted any changes to Yellowknife flights on its website, but a spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the airline plans to cut its domestic service by about 50 per cent. It hasn't yet revealed which routes will be affected.

The airline is suspending all commercial international flights for a 30 day period after Sunday.

"After that, we will be operating rescue and repatriation flights with our partners," reads a statement from Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO, on its website.

Air Canada plans to suspend the majority of its international flights by March 31, including flights to the U.S.

Canadian North focusing on freight

Canadian North says it's taking a hit with fewer people travelling in light of COVID-19. As a result, it's prioritizing freight transportation.

The airline says it will maintain "minimum passenger service levels" for every community in its network.

"We are confident that the steps we are taking will ensure the viability of our business, for the benefit of everyone who depends on us," said Canadian North President and CEO Chris Avery, in a statement on its website.