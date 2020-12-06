Air Canada suspending passenger service to Yellowknife on Jan. 23

Air Canada is suspending passenger service to Yellowknife on Jan. 23 until further notice.

The airline said in an email on Tuesday that it's cutting flights to the Northwest Territories capital due to "stifled demand from ongoing travel restrictions and blanket quarantine rules" stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Operating in this environment is not sustainable and we have made difficult decisions to suspend all passenger operations to Yellowknife airport until further notice, effective January 23, 2021."

In the email, the airline says its "overall network capacity" is down about 80 per cent from 2019.

Air Canada says it will continue to evaluate and adjust its routes based on the trajectory of the pandemic and travel restrictions.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

Air North's service to Yellowknife has been suspended until further notice.

WestJet and Canadian North also run passenger flights to Yellowknife.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for Canadian North said the company intends "to maintain our current services."

WestJet said it continues to operate four flights a week between Yellowknife and Calgary.

The airline said it has been forced to suspend the vast majority of its flights across the country due to the pandemic and is operating at 80 per cent less capacity than a year ago.