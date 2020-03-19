Agnico Eagle sends home Nunavut workers as Rankin Inlet residents blockade road

Residents of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, took to the streets Wednesday evening, blockading a road to a nearby gold mine in an attempt to stop operations amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a plane landed in the community Wednesday filled with workers set to go to the Meliadine gold mine, residents blocked the road to the mine with vehicles, forcing employees to turn back.

Another protest started Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time.

However, hours before the planned Thursday protest, Agnico Eagle announced that it would be sending home its Nunavut-based workforce from both its Meliadine and Meadowbank mines — Meadowbank is located near the community of Baker Lake — for four weeks, effective immediately.

Nunavut employees on site will be returned home, and those off-site will not return, the release reads, and all will continue to receive their regular pay.

The mining company will also meet with Nunavut-based contractors in order to discuss similar measures with their Nunavummiut workers, the release reads.

The release also states that senior management from Agnico Eagle will meet Thursday with representatives from Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake, as well as the Kivalliq Inuit Association, government of Nunavut, and other stakeholders, in order to review the company's pandemic plan.

"We value our relationship with the people of Nunavut and are committed to do what is best for the health, safety and well-being of all our employees and the communities", Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's chief executive officer, said in the release.

"This precautionary measure is being implemented in order to eliminate the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19 from a southern worker to a Nunavut worker, with the risk of it moving into the communities."