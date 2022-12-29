Cause unknown for warehouse fire at Meadowbank Mine last week

Agnico Eagle Mines is investigating how one of its warehouses was engulfed in flames last week.

It happened at the Meadowbank Mine Complex near Baker Lake, Nunavut, on the night of Dec. 23.

A spokesperson with Agnico Eagle said there were no injuries reported, and the Meadowbank emergency response team doused the fire within a couple of hours.

Gabriel Antoine-Cote, the superintendent for community relations for the company, said some small heavy equipment machinery — including a forklift and personal protective equipment — were ruined.

"It's only material damage that we sustained," he said.

Antoine-Cote said an investigation is ongoing.

"We haven't found about what was the cause of the fire," he said. "We want to wait for the investigation report to be out before we comment on that."