Nunavut gold mine suspends Rankin Inlet crew change after COVID-19 case

A gold mining company is suspending a crew change at two of its sites in Nunavut after public health officials confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in the community of Rankin Inlet.

Agnico Eagle Mines said it is following recommendations from the territory's chief public health officer by suspending a crew change for residents from Rankin Inlet until further notice at Meliadine mine, which is 25 kilometres north of the community and Meadowbank Complex., which is 110 kilometres north of Baker Lake.

This comes a little more than a week after a case of COVID-19 was detected at the complex.

The company said in a statement the new case in Rankin Inlet reported Friday and the case at the complex, announced Aug. 27, are not connected.

The crew change for residents from all other communities will continue as planned, the company said, unless someone has travelled to Rankin Inlet over the past 14 days.

"This measure has been implemented in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and ensure the safety of all employees, contractors, and community members," the statement reads.

Employees from Rankin Inlet who are currently at the site will be able to go home at the end of their rotation, the company said. Employees impacted by the safety measure will receive information in the next few days about their compensation package.