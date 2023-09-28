Agnico Eagle now complying with caribou order for Meadowbank, feds say

Agnico Eagle has agreed to make changes to the way it monitors and reports on caribou activity at its Meadowbank mine site in Nunavut, after the federal government ordered the company to comply with its permits to operate or face potential penalties.

In a document posted to the Nunavut Impact Review Board's online registry on Wednesday, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) says the company has dealt with the order that was issued in May.

"CIRNAC considers that compliance with the order has been achieved and the order is now closed," the document reads.

The 13-page order document from May details the company's repeated failures over the last decade and a half to implement caribou protection measures at the mine site, comply with an ecological management plan, and accurately and appropriately report activities.

That federal order followed concerns raised by the Nunavut government. Last fall, the territory's Environment department wrote to CIRNAC asking for an investigation.

The company, meanwhile, maintained that it was "taking the necessary measures to protect caribou."

In its follow-up document this month, CIRNAC details "points of ongoing compliance" that will be established with Agnico Eagle through an advisory group. Among other things, they specify how the company will communicate the status of its roads at the mine site, and when certain vehicles will be permitted to travel on roads closed to avoid interfering with caribou migration.

The order also states that Agnico Eagle should clarify with the local advisory group what constitutes an "essential vehicle" during periods when roads are otherwise closed.

The CIRNAC order last spring questions some of the company's decisions around road closures, and the accuracy and thoroughness of its record-keeping and reporting over the years.