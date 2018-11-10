Aging infrastructure causing water problems in Behchokǫ̀

A problem with aging infrastructure at the water treatment plant in Edzo, N.W.T. over the weekend has led to brown water — and in some cases, no water — flowing from people's taps, according to Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels.

People using Edzo's piped water system were told to start conserving water as of Friday, according to a post on the Tłı̨chǫ Government's website, because the plant was experiencing "technical difficulties."

"Some of that old equipment, it failed," Daniels said, adding that he expects the problem to be resolved by the end of day Monday.

Daniels said water flowing from the treatment plant into the reservoir wasn't being filtered properly, and maintenance staff and contractors had been working to resolve the problem all weekend.

Part of the interim solution, he said, was for water trucks to haul treated water 15 kilometres from Rae to Edzo to keep the water levels in the Edzo reservoir from dropping too low while new parts were shipped north.

"The [conservation] notice was put up due to the fact we don't have that much water in the reservoir. As the water gets low, it starts taking in the silt at the lower end, and then it gets silty obviously and then the water turns discoloured."

Daniels said houses further away from the reservoir, in the community of about 200 people, aren't getting water at all.

That, and the fact some people are getting brown water, is a sign the community isn't doing enough to conserve, he said — adding that the situation is "serious."

"The reason we try to keep a certain level at the reservoirs [is] in case there is a fire in the community, so when the fire trucks have to hook up, they know there's a certain level of water that can be accessed through the hydrants."

When asked whether it was safe to drink the water, Daniels said "just give it time, and I think as they repair this, it'll be safe to drink once it clears a little bit."

He said discolouration would be "part of the normal process" and residents would be told when the system was working properly again, or if they needed to flush their taps.

As of Monday morning, Daniels said replacement parts had been shipped up north and had been installed.

He also said the water plant's infrastructure is monitored closely, because it's old, and that it would be expensive to replace. In a future community plan, Daniels said he expects the federal government will be asked for funding to help upgrade the equipment.