Man charged after stabbing in Yellowknife home
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after a man was stabbed in a Yellowknife home Saturday.
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a downtown residence
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after another man was stabbed in a downtown Yellowknife home Saturday.
RCMP got a call in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a news release sent Monday.
Police say they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound in the home, and he was taken to the Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.
The 25-year-old is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.
He appeared in court over the weekend and is in custody until his next court date on Jan. 15.
Police are continuing to investigate.
