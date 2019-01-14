Man charged after stabbing in Yellowknife home

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after another man was stabbed in a downtown Yellowknife home Saturday.

RCMP got a call in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a news release sent Monday.

Police say they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound in the home, and he was taken to the Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old is now facing a charge of aggravated assault.

He appeared in court over the weekend and is in custody until his next court date on Jan. 15.

Police are continuing to investigate.