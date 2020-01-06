RCMP charge Iqaluit man with aggravated assault

A man was charged with aggravated assault after RCMP responded to a complaint of a domestic assault late in the evening on Friday.

The incident happened in Iqaluit's 300 block, according to a news release sent Monday. The 46-year-old man was arrested around midnight.

The victim was transported to Qikiqtani General Hospital with several deep cuts, none of which were life-threatening, said police. After receiving medical attention the victim was released from the hospital.

Both the accused and the victim had been drinking, said police.

RCMP executed a search warrant in the house and collected evidence to support the charges.

The man has been released from custody and is expected to be in court on Jan. 20.