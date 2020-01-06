RCMP charge Iqaluit man with aggravated assault
A man was charged with aggravated assault after RCMP responded to a complaint of domestic assault in Iqaluit’s 300 block late in the evening on Friday.
Victim had deep cuts treated at the hospital
The incident happened in Iqaluit's 300 block, according to a news release sent Monday. The 46-year-old man was arrested around midnight.
The victim was transported to Qikiqtani General Hospital with several deep cuts, none of which were life-threatening, said police. After receiving medical attention the victim was released from the hospital.
Both the accused and the victim had been drinking, said police.
RCMP executed a search warrant in the house and collected evidence to support the charges.
The man has been released from custody and is expected to be in court on Jan. 20.