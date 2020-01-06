Skip to Main Content
RCMP charge Iqaluit man with aggravated assault
A man was charged with aggravated assault after RCMP responded to a complaint of domestic assault in Iqaluit’s 300 block late in the evening on Friday.

Victim had deep cuts treated at the hospital

RCMP executed a search warrant in the 300 block area of Iqaluit, after a man suffered several deep cuts. Another man has been charged with aggravated assault. (CBC)

The incident happened in Iqaluit's 300 block, according to a news release sent Monday. The 46-year-old man was arrested around midnight. 

The victim was transported to Qikiqtani General Hospital with several deep cuts, none of which were life-threatening, said police. After receiving medical attention the victim was released from the hospital. 

Both the accused and the victim had been drinking, said police.

RCMP executed a search warrant in the house and collected evidence to support the charges. 

The man has been released from custody and is expected to be in court on Jan. 20.

