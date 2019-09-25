Yellowknife RCMP charge man after alleged aggravated assault downtown

A 34-year-old man faces three charges after an alleged aggravated assault in downtown Yellowknife Tuesday night.

RCMP say they were called to the area of 50 Avenue and 50 Street at around 9:25 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old man who had sustained a "non-life-threatening injury," according to a news release.

The man was transported to Stanton hospital for treatment.

"At this point, the incident does not appear to be random in nature and the RCMP does not believe there is a concern for public safety," states the release.

RCMP say they arrested the suspect at his home without incident, and he remains in custody. He is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, and operation while prohibited.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anybody who might have information to contact them at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.