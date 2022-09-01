After years of headaches, Inuvik pool set to reopen Saturday

The Inuvik pool will officially reopen Saturday after nearly five years of closures, allowing the town's senior administration officer to leave his position in peace — and headache-free.

The Midnight Sun Complex aquatic centre first closed down for eight months in 2018 due to a series of leaks. It was shut down again at the start of the pandemic so the town could address the long-standing issues. Reopening was initially scheduled for Spring 2021, but was delayed several times.

"I think I kept Tylenol in business," said Grant Hood, Inuvik's senior administrative officer, on Friday.

"I'm retiring in July and I was hoping the pool would be open before I retire, so I guess that's come true."

Lifeguard shortage

Mayor Clarence Wood said Thursday there will be a limit of 50 people in the pool at all times due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"It's so hard to get lifeguards right now — and not just here, apparently right across Canada," Wood said.

Hood, Inuvik's SAO, said the pool has been filled with water for nearly a month but they have been working on training all their lifeguards before the official opening.

Because of the lack of staff, the pool users will need to book a time slot to swim the day before attending.

"So they can't book like five days in advance and say, 'OK, I want to book for every day for the next three weeks,'" he said.

"We want to make it fair to everybody."

Hood said this is similar to pandemic rules.

"We actually had a trial run under COVID back when the pool was open," he said.

"We had to have contact information, things like that for people swimming."

Abe Drennan, board president of the Mackenzie Muskrats Swim Club, said the team is excited to return to the pool with the season set to begin in early April and run until late June.

"We're doing a short-but-sweet season," he said.

Tryouts for the team will start next week.