Aerial search launched to find 2 missing Łutselk'e boaters, police ask public for help

Police are looking for help finding two missing Łutselk'e men who went boating on Friday and were expected back by Saturday.

RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon that 74-year-old Alfred Catholique and 29-year-old Hugo Devost-Thomas, both from Łutselk'e, are missing. They left the community for Yellowknife on Friday in a red 20' Kingfisher boat, with a black outboard motor and a tan/beige canopy soft top.

The pair were supposed to be back in Łutselk'e on Saturday.

Police said they were last seen in the area of Devil's Channel near Gros Cap on Great Slave Lake.

Yellowknife CASARA (air search and rescue) and Joint Rescue Coordination Center from Trenton have been deployed and are conducting an aerial search of the shorelines between Łutselk'e and Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxillary has also been deployed to help in the search.

Catholique is described as an Indigenous male, about five feet, nine inches tall, and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing dark coveralls. Devost-Thomas is described as a Caucasian male, about five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing a yellow and black jacket.

RCMP asks anyone travelling on the land, or by boat, to "take enough precautions to ensure safety."

"This includes a travel plan, communication devices and enough equipment and supplies to maintain shelter, warmth and food," the news release reads.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alfred Catholique and Hugo Devost-Thomas are asked to call the Lutselke RCMP at 370-1111, or 911.