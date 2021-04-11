Thousands voted in advanced polls or were issued special ballots: Yukon Elections

A total of 7,668 Yukon electors either cast their vote in advance polls last weekend or were issued a special ballot, up from 6,251 in 2016, Elections Yukon said Saturday.

That represents a 26 per cent turnout rate as of April 9, the day special ballot applications in this year's election closed.

All Yukon residents eligible to vote were able to do so by special ballot in this election, something previously restricted to people in certain situations.

People who received a special ballot had to submit it, by mail, to the Elections Yukon headquarters in Whitehorse. However, voters can still drop off their ballots at a designated returning office. All ballots must be received by Elections Yukon by 8 p.m. Monday.

In Whitehorse, Elections Yukon is collecting special ballots via a book depository that used to be for returning books to a library in the Yukon government's main administration.

Special ballots will remain sealed and be left in a box until election day.

Elections Yukon says there are currently 28,992 registered electors but it expects more people will register on voting day.

Turnout for Yukon's 2016 election was 76.37 per cent, according to Elections Yukon.

Electors can find out where to vote from their voter information card, the 'Where Do I Vote' option on the Elections Yukon home page, from any returning office, or they can email helpdesk@electionsyukon.ca or call (867) 667-8683.

Election day is set for April 12.