Advance polls open in Yukon election

Party campaign signs are posted at the intersection of Lewes Boulevard and Hospital Road in Whitehorse March 18, 2021. (Chris Windeyer/CBC )

Advance polls are open for voters in Yukon's territorial election.

A total of 25 advance polls in 23 locations across the territory opened Sunday at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Advance polls will be open Monday as well, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors can find out where to vote from their voter information card, the 'Where Do I Vote' option on the Elections Yukon home page, from any returning office, or they can email helpdesk@electionsyukon.ca or call (867) 667-8683.

Election day is set for April 12.

