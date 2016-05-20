Nunavut's coroner holds inquest into death of man in RCMP cells in Cape Dorset

Nunavut's Chief Coroner is presiding over an inquest into the death of a man in police custody in Cape Dorset.

Adla Pudlat was 29 years old when he died in an RCMP holding cell on May 20, 2016.

The inquest will be held at Cape Dorset youth centre, as the community hall will be used for municipal election on Monday.

It will start at 9 a.m. on Monday and run through Thursday.

Coroner's Counsel Sheldon Toner will lead the inquest and Nunavut's Chief Coroner Elizabeth Copland will preside over the proceedings.

Inquests do not find fault, but explore recommendations that could prevent similar deaths.

Under the Nunavut Coroner's Act, inquests must be held in cases where a death "occurs while the deceased is detained or in custody involuntarily pursuant to law in a jail, lock-up, correctional facility, medical facility or other institution."

In 2017, a coroner's inquest in Baker Lake examined the October 2012 death of Paul Kayuryuk, who died after spending a night in RCMP cells in that community.