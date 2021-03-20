Acho Dene Koe First Nation to try electing new chief, again, on Sept. 7

Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADKFN) has set a new date to elect a chief.

According to a schedule posted to ADKFN's Facebook page late last week, nominations open on May 31 and close on June 14. The election is set to take place Sept. 7.

ADKFN, which is based in Fort Liard, N.W.T., has not had a successful election for chief since 2017 and has been on a long road to find a new leader.

Most recently, the First Nation set an election date earlier this year but it had to be postponed when they couldn't secure an election officer.

COVID-19 was responsible for the election being postponed in 2020 but, after a federal court judge ruled that chief and council overstepped their powers with the delay, a new date was set for April 2021.

The results from the April 2021 election were eventually overturned after Floyd Bertrand appealed the election process and his exclusion from the election ballot. ADKFN's one-man election appeal committee, Yellowknife lawyer Garth Wallbridge, tossed the election results saying the election process was "seriously flawed."

He also ruled that ADKFN allow Bertrand's name to be on the ballot. ADKFN previously disqualified his nomination because of an alleged debt Bertrand owed to a band-owned company, which Bertrand denied.

Bertrand and ADKFN are currently awaiting a hearing date based on a court action launched by Bertrand earlier this year.

In it, he asked the judge to order a new election and to uphold the appeals committee's decision for ADKFN to allow Bertrands name as a candidate.

Bertrand is not sure if that upcoming ruling can affect this election, but he plans to put his name forward for chief.