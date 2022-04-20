Adam Arreak Lightstone resigns from Nunavut cabinet

Adam Arreak Lightstone resigned from Nunavut's cabinet Wednesday, following a report that found the former cabinet minister was in a conflict of interest when he appointed his spouse as an acting deputy minister of the department he held responsibility for.

A special Leadership Forum will be held Wednesday afternoon to select a replacement.

Arreak Lightstone stepped aside from his cabinet portfolios last month, after Nunavut's integrity commissioner ruled on the issue. She found that Arreak Lightstone acted in good faith, but failed to "give thoughtful and timely consideration" of the possible conflicts, or to seek advice on the issue.

At the time, Arreak Lightstone held the portfolios for Finance and Human Resources.

In mid-December he appointed his spouse to briefly fill in as the acting deputy minister of the department while the deputy minister took vacation over the Christmas holidays.

Arreak Lightstone will now sit as the regular MLA for Iqaluit-Manirajak.