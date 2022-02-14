Nunavut cabinet minister tests positive for COVID-19

Adam Arreak Lightstone, Nunavut's minister of Human Resources and Finance, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, along with other members of his household.

In a news release, he said he's experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate until Feb. 18.

On Monday, Nunavut reported 477 active cases of COVID-19, including 168 in Iqaluit, 11 in Pangnirtung, three in Qikiqtarjuaq, 15 in Kinngait, 15 in Resolute Bay, one in Arctic Bay, 42 in Igloolik, 16 in Sanirajak, 53 in Rankin Inlet, 18 in Arviat, 13 in Coral Harbour, two in Naujaat, 23 in Baker Lake, 24 in Cambridge Bay, 43 in Taloyoak, 16 in Kugaaruk and two in Kugluktuk.

Arreak Lightstone said he's double vaccinated and has had a booster shot. He also said he's taken precautions, such as maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask in public, limiting shopping and minimizing visits.

"This positive result shows how, even with our best efforts, the Omicron variant increases the risk of infection," he wrote. "What we can do is ensure that we minimize as much as possible the chances of getting the virus and as important, test when developing symptoms, and carefully follow all the isolation guidelines once we receive a positive result."

Arreak Lightstone said he planned to continue working remotely through his isolation. He encouraged other government employees to work from home wherever possible.

"I want to thank the amazing team at the Department of Health who have been working tirelessly to manage this outbreak.

"I would also like to express gratitude to the many people I see extending their support to fellow community members in isolation as well as those who continue to follow public health measures to help reduce the spread and keep our communities safe."

Arreak Lightstone urged everyone to get their shots, including boosters, as soon as possible.

The Nunavut government plans to give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Tuesday at 11 ET. CBC North will carry the update live.