Acho Dene Koe First Nation posts preliminary election results

Eugene Hope has been elected chief of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

That's according to preliminary results posted to the community's Facebook page. Hope won by just three votes with 148 in total. James Duntra had 145 votes and Steven Steeves had 24 votes.

The following were elected to council in the preliminary results:

Brenda Berreault - 220 votes.

Donny Bertrand - 264 votes.

Julia M Capot Blanc - 242 votes.

Hilary Deneron - 167 votes.

Morris (Maurice) McLeod - 147 votes.

Dennis Nelson - 178 votes.

Those not elected in the results include Roger Bertrand,128 votes, Angus J Capot Blanc, 140 votes, Irene McLeod, 120 votes and Kathie McLeod, 102 votes.

An administrative recount was performed for the chief ballots, as per section 45 of the election code, the community's announcement said.

All results are considered preliminary until the end of the appeal period at 5 p.m. on May 6, if no appeals are filed, according to the Acho Dene Koe First Nation's section 44 of its election code.

The new council will be sworn in on May 25.

Appeals can be filed to Garth Wallbridge at garthwallbridge@gmail.com.