Fire in Yellowknife's Kam Lake on Thursday at Ace Enterprises' quarry
No injuries reported, cause of fire still under investigation, says city
The City of Yellowknife says smoke seen billowing from the Kam Lake area last Thursday was the result of a structure fire at the Ace Enterprises' quarry.
According to a Friday news release from the city, the fire at the site on Curry Drive was reported by a bystander to the fire division around 12:34 p.m. that day.
A full group alert was initiated, calling in all off-duty and paid on-call personnel and five people responded with a pump, tanker and medical vehicle.
Upon arrival to the location, first responders saw a large amount of smoke and flame coming from an asphalt processing facility.
The city says all workers were cleared from the area due to reports of large amounts of combustible liquids.
Responders also took a defensive posture for safety reasons, the city said. Once the fire burned down to a tolerable level it was extinguished using a firefighting foam.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.