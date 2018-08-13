Fire in Yellowknife's Kam Lake on Thursday at Ace Enterprises' quarry

The City of Yellowknife says smoke seen billowing from the Kam Lake area last Thursday was the result of a structure fire at the Ace Enterprises' quarry.

According to a Friday news release from the city, the fire at the site on Curry Drive was reported by a bystander to the fire division around 12:34 p.m. that day.

A full group alert was initiated, calling in all off-duty and paid on-call personnel and five people responded with a pump, tanker and medical vehicle.

Upon arrival to the location, first responders saw a large amount of smoke and flame coming from an asphalt processing facility.

Municipal enforcement blocked off Kam Lake Road on Thursday. (Katie Toth/CBC)

The city says all workers were cleared from the area due to reports of large amounts of combustible liquids.

Responders also took a defensive posture for safety reasons, the city said. Once the fire burned down to a tolerable level it was extinguished using a firefighting foam.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.