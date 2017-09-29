Accused in Carmacks, Yukon, murder trial pleads guilty to manslaughter

Tyler Skookum pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in connection with the June 2017 killing of Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie, 57.

29-year-old Skookum, from Carmacks, was facing a charge of first degree murder in the case. His trial got underway in January, but was adjourned twice.

In February, judge Edith Campbell told jurors the trial could not continue because of legal issues that needed to be addressed. Campbell did not say what those issues were.

Skookum's next court date is set for May 15. At that time, lawyers and the judge will meet to determine whether a sentencing hearing, tentatively scheduled for June, can proceed.

Skookum's brother Mario previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the killing. Mario Skookum was scheduled to testify in Tyler Skookum's trial, but never took the stand before the case was adjourned.

Details of an agreed statement of facts read in court in January, and of Mario Skookum's involvement in the killing, are covered by a publication ban until a sentencing hearing for Tyler Skookum takes place.