Bloc Quebecois's Sylvie Bérubé defeats 2 Indigenous rivals to retake northern Quebec riding

The Bloc Quebecois' Sylvie Bérubé has won a second mandate in the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou.

The riding is the largest in Quebec and the third largest nationally. More than 30 per cent of the 65,172 eligible voters are Indigenous.

"The population has decided and I'm proud and happy to represent them," said Bérubé late Monday night from her riding office in Val d'Or.

With 202 of 210 polls reporting by Tuesday morning, Bérubé received 10,316 votes or 38 per cent to the vote.

Her closest rival was one of two Indigenous candidates running in the riding, Lise Kistabish, from Pikogan, who was running for the Liberals. Kistabish got 6,877 votes or 26 per cent of the vote.

The other Inidgenous candidate was Pauline Lameboy, of Chisasibi, who ran for the New Democratic Party and who got 3,067 votes or 11 per cent of the vote. The Conservative's Steve Corriveau was third with 16 per cent of the vote, or 4,334.

Vote splitting

Combined, the two Indigenous candidates came within 372 votes of Bérubé.

Asked about the risks of vote splitting before the election, Kistabish acknowledged it was a possibility, but that she had confidence voters would choose someone who had the chance of forming government.

Lise Kistabish, centre, says the only way to improve Indigenous representation is to vote for a candidate who has a chance of forming a government. (Martin Guindon/Radio-Canada)

"At the beginning of the campaign, I was the only Indigenous candidate," said Kistabish.

Kistabish and Lameboy were part of a group of seventy-seven Indigenous candidates running in this federal election, a record number. There were 10 Indigenous members of parliament in the House of Commons in the last session.

Bérubé said she is looking forward to resuming her work as the Bloc's Indigenous Affairs critic and promised to continue her work as an ally to Indigenous peoples in Quebec.

"The [Bloc Quebecois] is an ally of Indigenous peoples," said Bérubé. "We will always respect the inherent rights to self-determination of Indigenous nations.

Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou stretches across 854,754 square kilometres and includes 14 Inuit villages, nine Cree and two Algonquin communities and part of Naskapi territory. It also includes the non-Indigenous towns of Val d'Or, Chapais, Chibougamau and Lebel-sur-Quevillion, among others.

Michaël Cloutier of the People's Party got four per cent of the vote, or 1.024 votes. Cédric Brazeau of the Free Party of Canada received two per cent of the vote or 563 votes. And Didier Pilon of the Green Party received two per cent of the vote or 425 votes.