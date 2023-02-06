Whitehorse police say death of Aaron Smarch, 35, was homicide

RCMP say a suspicious death in downtown Whitehorse last week was a homicide.

They identified the victim as Aaron Smarch, a 35-year-old man from Carcross. The RCMP major crimes unit and the Yukon coroner are investigating the death.

In a news release, police said they received a call early Thursday morning about a person laying on the ground. Smarch was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of Smarch during that night or any suspicious activity around 4th Avenue and Ogilvie Street, the area where Smarch's body was found.

Over the weekend, a makeshift memorial to Smarch appeared on Fourth Avenue.