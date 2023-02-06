Content
Whitehorse police say death of Aaron Smarch, 35, was homicide

In a news release, police said they received a call early Thursday morning about a person laying on the ground. Smarch was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP issues appeal for witnesses

Flowers and posters commemorating Aaron Smarch lay alongside a snowy street while traffic drives by.
Flowers and posters commemorating Aaron Smarch lay alongside 4th Avenue Whitehorse Saturday. RCMP say Smarch's death is being ruled a homicide. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

RCMP say a suspicious death in downtown Whitehorse last week was a homicide.

They identified the victim as Aaron Smarch, a 35-year-old man from Carcross. The RCMP major crimes unit and the Yukon coroner are investigating the death.

In a news release, police said they received a call early Thursday morning about a person laying on the ground. Smarch was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The RCMP are asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of Smarch during that night or any suspicious activity around 4th Avenue and Ogilvie Street, the area where Smarch's body was found. 

Over the weekend, a makeshift memorial to Smarch appeared on Fourth Avenue.

With files from Virginie Ann and Chris Windeyer

