N.W.T. judge says he has hope for Inuvik man convicted of stabbing

An Inuvik man became one of the few people in the Northwest Territories to avoid a lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of attacking someone with a knife.

Aaron Kay was sentenced in a Yellowknife courtroom on Wednesday. He was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, to be followed by one year of probation. A conditional sentence means he can serve his time in the community instead of jail as long as he abides by certain rules.

"I feel really bad for what I did," said Kay, 41, just before being sentenced. "I was into drugs and alcohol for 10 years. After what happened, I hit rock bottom."

Kay stabbed a man during a confrontation outside an Inuvik apartment building on July 17, 2020. He was initially charged with attempted murder. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with a weapon. The victim had to be treated in hospital for wounds to his abdomen and armpit area.

Prosecutor Billi Wun told the judge that the Crown typically insists on lengthy jail time for people convicted of injuring someone else with a knife. But Wun said they are making an exception in Kay's case because of the rehabilitative efforts he's made since being charged, which included taking counseling and seeking help from elders.

"Mr. Kay has remained sober for the last two years," said Wun. "Though intoxication is not an excuse for his actions, staying sober has the effect of reducing his risk of reoffending."

Remorse, and reflection

Kay's lawyer, Peter Harte, said two and a half pages of a background report on Kay that was prepared for the sentencing lists systemic barriers Kay has faced as an Indigenous person. Kay stems from three generations of family who attended residential schools. His mother abused alcohol when he was a child, resulting in him being removed for a time from his home. He started consuming alcohol and drugs at a young age.

In the courthouse after the sentencing, Kay said he has known the person he attacked since the time the victim was a small child and considered him a friend. They grew up together. Kay said the incident made him reflect on his life and turn away from drugs and alcohol for the sake of his children.

In handing down the conditional sentence, which was recommended by both the prosecutor and Kay's lawyer, N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar said he was convinced Kay was remorseful for his actions and is "making a very real effort to change."

"So often when I'm in court I deal with situations that make me feel a little bit hopeless," said Mahar at the end of the hearing. "This is not one of them."

After credit for the 90 days he spent in jail prior to being released on bail, Kay has just over a year and a half left on his conditional sentence. He's to remain in a home in Fort McPherson for most of that time, with some exceptions. He is, with permission from his probation officer, allowed to spend time at a family cabin outside of town. He is also not allowed to consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs.

In addition to the conditional sentence and probation, Kay is banned from possessing firearms for 10 years except for hunting. He also must submit a sample to a DNA bank.