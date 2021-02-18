RCMP say 'critical incident' in Kinngait peacefully resolved

RCMP say an incident in Kinngait, Nunavut, in which a man allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence was "resolved peacefully" this morning.

The RCMP said the situation was still active at 8:50 a.m today.

By 10:50 a.m. local time, Kinngait RCMP, along with the Nunavut RCMP Crisis Negotiation and Containment Teams and Ottawa RCMP Emergency Response Team, got the man to leave the home and surrender to police "without further incident," a news release states.

Police said they arrested the man, who remains in police custody facing a number of criminal code offences resulting from the incident.

Police asked residents to avoid the 1000 block in Kinngait on Wednesday night while RCMP spoke to a man who allegedly barricaded himself in a residence in the area.

In a news release sent to media Wednesday night, police said the man was "arrestable for several criminal offences" and that they had spoken to him several times since arriving on the scene around 5 p.m.

RCMP said the man refused to leave the residence. Police referred to the event as an "unfolding critical incident" in their release.

"Additional specialized RCMP resources have been deployed to the community to assist in resolving this incident peacefully," the Wednesday release read.