A heat warning in the Yukon could mean an increase in mosquito activity

Flying, buzzing, itching. Yukoners might be surprised to learn that the mosquitoes they've been swatting are the results of a snowy winter.

The territory had a record-breaking winter for snow fall and precipitation where the majority of surveyed sites met or exceeded historic monthly records.

With the additional snow, means more water and wet areas as well as a later start to the spring.

Both, result in greater mosquito activity, according to Curtis Fediuk, a biologist and owner of Duka Environment Services Ltd. — an environmental company running the territorial government's mosquito management program.

"Overall, we're noticing that there has been more larval development than normal, and that's just a function of more snow melt and more water than normal and also precipitation. It's been a wet, wet summer," he said.

Fediuk said Yukoners should prepare for more mosquitos during the warmer temperatures.

Recently, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning in Yukon and northern British Columbia with temperatures reaching 28 C in Whitehorse combined with overnight lows near 13 C.

"Adult mosquitoes, like larval mosquitoes, are cold blooded animals. So, when the water is warm, mosquitoes develop faster or when the air is warm, those are good conditions to get adult mosquitoes more active," Fediuk said.

Curtis Fediuk is a biologist and owner of Duka Environment Services Ltd. that runs the Yukon territorial government's mosquito management program. (Submitted by Curtis Fediuk)

Fediuk said mosquito populations usually start to decrease around mid-July, but with the delayed start in the season that decrease might be delayed.

Yukon Morning 9:36 Mosquito citizen science project in the Yukon What just bit me? That’s the question a new citizen science project wants to answer. Elyn Jones spoke with Dan Peach, an entomologist who studies mosquitoes in BC and the Yukon.

Killing mosquitoes at the beginning stages

Mosquitoes need from seven to 14 days to develop.

That's why as part of the management program, someone from Duka Environment Services checks the standing water in and around Whitehorse every eight to ten days.

The staff member is checking for larvae, to manage the mosquito population in its development stage.

Larval development could be five to 10 or 100 to 200 depending on the site, explained Fediuk. If the sample sites have larvae, the staff member applies a larvicide or bacterium that only affects mosquito's stomachs.

"It's actually the little protein chain that is toxic to the mosquito larvae," Fediuk said.

He said the bacteria, discovered in 1976, doesn't affect any other insect or natural predator such as dragonflies, diving beetles, fish, birds or others.

"It's very much a silver bullet paper product."

Damp sites in communities around the territory get checked every two to three weeks due to the distance.

Spraying trucks a thing of the past

According to Fediuk, the easiest way to lessen the mosquito population is to reduce larval habitats, that means water.

"We no longer spray for adult mosquitoes, so when the public is phoning to complain about the mosquitoes, there's not really a lot that we can do," Fediuk said. "The days of driving out with a truck sprayer just don't exist anymore."

Instead, Fediuk suggested cutting grass, window screens and mosquito magnets on windows to lower mosquito activity near residents' houses.

While residents can't drain swamps, they can focus on small bodies of water like kid's swimming pools and eliminating stale water in tires, boats or wood piles to reduce larval habitats.

"Mosquitoes need water to develop. Draining water out of those will certainly lessen the opportunity for mosquitoes to develop," he said.