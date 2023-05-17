911 service down across N.W.T.

Emergency 911 services are currently down in the N.W.T.

RCMP sent a notice Wednesday morning, saying people attempting to call 911 have not been able to get through.

Residents should instead dial their community phone prefix, followed by 1-1-1-1.

For example, Inuvik RCMP is (867) 777-1111. A list of N.W.T. detachments is here.

The notice says RCMP is working with the N.W.T. Department of Municipal and Community Affairs to restore 911.