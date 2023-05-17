Content
North

911 service down across N.W.T.

RCMP sent a notice Wednesday morning, saying people attempting to call 911 have not been able to get through. 

People should instead call their community phone prefix, followed by 1-1-1-1 for their local RCMP detachment

A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
The RCMP says 911 is down across the territory. (CBC)

Emergency 911 services are currently down in the N.W.T. 

Residents should instead dial their community phone prefix, followed by 1-1-1-1. 

For example, Inuvik RCMP is (867) 777-1111. A list of N.W.T. detachments is here.

The notice says RCMP is working with the N.W.T. Department of Municipal and Community Affairs to restore 911. 

