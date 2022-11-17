9-year sentence for man involved in violent drug-related attack at Yellowknife apartment

WARNING: This article contains graphic details of violence.

An N.W.T. judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Edmonton man involved in a violent, drug-related attack in 2021 to nine years in prison, describing the man's actions as "amoral, parasitic and predatory."

Akok Aken was one of three men charged in connection with an attack on Oct. 31, 2021, at an apartment in Yellowknife.

In January, he pleaded guilty to beating and robbing a woman, and to cocaine trafficking.

Aken appeared by video at the Yellowknife Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Justice Andrew Mahar said the actions Aken committed need to be condemned, describing them as "one of the more chilling offences" he's had to deal with "in the last 30 years."

In the 2021 attack, the three men accused a woman of stealing two ounces of cocaine from them and marched her upstairs to the bedroom she was renting in the apartment, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The men beat her, held a pistol to her head, dragged her by her hair, taped her mouth and hands and threatened to kill her with a machete. They also used the machete to cut off some of her hair, took her cell phone phone and identification documents and threatened to kill her if she went to the police or didn't pay them $6,000.

Parts of the attack were recorded on a cell phone by one of the men, showing the woman moaning and crying out as the three men laugh at her. Clips of the attack were played before court but at the prosecutor's request the judge has sealed the video from public view.

Mahar said the video showed "clear amusement" by the attackers for an event that may traumatize the victim for years.

"She believed she was going to die," Mahar said of the impact of the attack on the woman. He described her body language as showing her paralyzed with fear.

The woman went to the RCMP detachment to report the attack four days after it happened. Later that day, officers arrested Aken and another of the attackers, 19-year-old Abdulrasaq Ahme Yousif, at the same apartment. Police found 28 grams of cocaine on Aken and a .38 calibre revolver on Yousif. The RCMP got a search warrant and found $9,022 in cash, weigh scales, 55.5 grams of cocaine, a money counter and 14 cell phones in the apartment.

Aken was initially released on bail, his father acting as a surety, and was to remain in the home under curfew and was prohibited from leaving Edmonton.

Yousif, who was held at the North Slave Correctional Complex, continued to run his drug dealing operation by phone, according to the agreed statement of facts. Police listened in on more than 75 hours of recordings of phone calls he made to accomplices, including Aken, from the jail, despite a recorded announcement advising that outgoing calls may be recorded.

On Jan. 27, 2022, police arrested Aken as he was driving back to Yellowknife from Edmonton. He was carrying 240 grams of cocaine.

Aken was then kept in jail, but he also made phone calls to accomplices about where to purchase cocaine and for what price, as well as strategies to increase sales, according to the statement of agreed facts. One of those strategies was to purchase the opioid Percocet from the dark web and flood the city with it, "get them all addicted," then raise the price when demand increases.

Mahar said the fact Aken continued conspiring after being arrested showed a lack of remorse, and the plan to purposefully addict residents in Yellowknife showed predatory behaviour.

However, Mahar said he was impressed by Aken during the trial and that he believed he was an intelligent young man.

Mahar told Aken it wasn't too late for him to make something of himself and he hoped he would use his time in custody to do this.

Mahar recommended Aken for early release, if he has work or education opportunities.

Aken, addressing the court, said he was sorry for his actions and that he's "still trying to figure it out" and change the direction of his life.

After time served, Aken has just over seven years left on his sentence.